Cllrs to meet Executive over Tús Nua cost clarity

Clarity is being sought by Cllrs in Inishowen over the cost of the long-awaited Tús Nua project in Carndonagh.

The project at present is due to cost €9.6m but according to Cllr Albert Doherty he has been informed that projects in the county have had costs reassessed.

He also raises the potential that a community contributed is needed for projects to progress.

This afternoon a Sinn Féin delegation will meet Donegal County Council Chief Executive John McLaughlin over the matter.

Cllr Doherty says members need to see all the cards that are on the table: