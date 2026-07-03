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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Cllrs to meet Executive over Tús Nua cost clarity

Clarity is being sought by Cllrs in Inishowen over the cost of the long-awaited Tús Nua project in Carndonagh.

The project at present is due to cost €9.6m but according to Cllr Albert Doherty he has been informed that projects in the county have had costs reassessed.

He also raises the potential that a community contributed is needed for projects to progress.

This afternoon a Sinn Féin delegation will meet Donegal County Council Chief Executive John McLaughlin over the matter.

Cllr Doherty says members need to see all the cards that are on the table:

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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