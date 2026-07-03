Council condemns fly-tipping incident in Derry and Strabane area

Derry City and Strabane District Council has taken to social media to condemn an incident of fly-tipping in the area.

An image shared by the council shows a number of discarded items, including a car seat, plastic bottles, rubber gloves and a pair of shoes dumped at the roadside.

The council says its City and District area is home to some of the most scenic landscapes, and is urging people to help keep them clean and protected.

It says fly-tipping and littering are illegal and are having a damaging impact on local communities and the environment.

Members of the public are being asked to report any incidents of fly-tipping to the council’s Waste Enforcement Team.