Emergency services attend crash on busy south Donegal route

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash in south Donegal yesterday afternoon.
Cavangarden on the N15 was the scene of a collision involving a car and a van at around 3.15pm.
No injuries were reported at the time.
Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash in south Donegal yesterday afternoon.
Cavangarden on the N15 was the scene of a collision involving a car and a van at around 3.15pm.
No injuries were reported at the time.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland