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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Flooding leaves Inishowen road hazardous amid water main issue

A burst water main has caused widespread disruption to water supply across parts of Inishowen, while also leading to localised road flooding.

Uisce Éireann says around 2,000 customers in Buncrana, Burnfoot, Bridgend, Manorcunningham, Carrigans, Newtown Cunningham and surrounding areas may be experiencing interruptions or low water pressure.

The utility says it hopes supply will be restored by around 3 o’clock this afternoon.

Meanwhile, motorists are being advised to avoid Looking Glass Brae after flooding made the road impassable.

The issue has been reported to Donegal County Council, with Cllr Fionán Bradley saying he expects warning signage to be put in place.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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