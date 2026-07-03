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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Huge community response as Killybegs family fire fund nears €100k


Over €94,000 has been raised for a Killybegs family of eight who lost all of their belongings after their home was destroyed in a fire on Thursday, June 26th.

A GoFundMe for the Gatins family is set to close on July 11th, as the €100,000 target draws closer.

Fergal Gatins is a member of the Killybegs Fire Brigade.

His home, which he shares with his wife Niamh and their six children aged between 10 and 24, was destroyed in a fire that left them with only the clothes on their backs.

The Donegal Firefighters Association has launched a fundraising campaign to help the family purchase essential supplies and get back on their feet.

Within the first five days, the effort surpassed €90,000.

The DFA has thanked everyone who has contributed so far and added that the fund will close at 9am on Saturday week.

An update will be issued once the fundraiser has closed, along with a final total that will be handed over to the Gatins family.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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