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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Medical abortion services unavailable at LUH and Sligo University Hospital

Women in the North-West are still unable to access medical abortion services at their local maternity hospitals.

A new HSE report shows just one in ten GPs across the country have signed up to provide medical abortion care.

The report, covering 2019 to 2025, comes shortly after the Dáil voted to remove the mandatory three-day waiting period for medical abortions.

It also shows that only ten of Ireland’s nineteen maternity units provide that type of termination, with Letterkenny University Hospital and Sligo University Hospital not offering the service.

Figures in the report show 46,861 pregnancies were terminated nationally between 2019 and the end of 2024.

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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