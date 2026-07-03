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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

New law to guarantee the right to human interaction during online financial transactions

New financial regulations are expected to be signed into law today.

The measures will allow you to request a human to deal with – if you’re getting nowhere with a bot while buying financial products or services.

Today’s change means you’ll legally be able to request a human on the phone, instead of a bot, or automated system, if you’re buying a product or service.

Other changes around transparency are also being brought in, which the Government hopes will better protect consumers from targeted marketing.

Companies will have to make it clear how to cancel a product or service while better information around costs will also need to be provided.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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