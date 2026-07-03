No injuries reported after Ballybofey fire

Emergency services attended the scene of a fire at a vacant house in Ballybofey last night.
The blaze broke out at a property at Beechwood Avenue at around 7 o’clock.
No injuries were reported.
It’s understood no foul play is suspected.
Emergency services attended the scene of a fire at a vacant house in Ballybofey last night.
The blaze broke out at a property at Beechwood Avenue at around 7 o’clock.
No injuries were reported.
It’s understood no foul play is suspected.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland