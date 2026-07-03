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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

No injuries reported after Ballybofey fire

Emergency services attended the scene of a fire at a vacant house in Ballybofey last night.

The blaze broke out at a property at Beechwood Avenue at around 7 o’clock.

No injuries were reported.

It’s understood no foul play is suspected.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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