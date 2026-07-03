North West 10k raises €33,038.25

Following a hugely successful 29th North West 10k Run and Walk, the three benefitting charities each received €11,012.75 at Monday night’s cheque presentations in the Mount Errigal Hotel. In total the 10k raised €33,038.25.

After the historic milestone of passing the one million euros last year the grand overall total now stands at €1,052,914 ahead of the 30th anniversary next year. The charities benefitting this year are the Letterkenny Autism Family Support Group, Alcohol Forum Ireland Donegal Branch (now rebranded to Well Ireland) and the No Barriers Foundation.

The 2026 charity event took place on Monday the 4th of May in Letterkenny where close to 1,200 were entered. Foyle Valley AC’s David Laird was the winner in a time of 32.49. The first woman home was Maria McGee of Rosses AC who crossed the line in 35:13. Laird who was one of the guests at Monday night’s presentations was the winner of the New Mills 10k on Sunday in Letterkenny. Remarkably the Foyle Valley AC runner recorded the exact same time of 32.49 as he had done in the North West 10k two months ago.

The other guests at the presentations were the newly elected Mayor of the Letterkenny/Milford Municipal District Cllr Pauric McGarvey and Donegal Person of the Year Packie Keeney. Due to work commitments the North West 10k women’s race winner Maria McGee was unable to attend. In his address at the presentations of the cheques from the 29th North West 10k in the Mount Errigal on Monday night Chairperson Neil Martin spoke about the huge success that race and walk had been – a really marvellous community charity event. He also acknowledged the annual support of the Cllrs in the Letterkenny/Milford Municipal District.

“The Council has always been very good to us and the Cllrs in the Letterkenny/Milford Municipal area gave us great support this year again as they have done over the past 28 years. I want to thank all the sponsors who have supported the North West 10k down the years. We are very grateful to have five main sponsors this year again in Donegal Daily, Brian McCormick InterSport, Century Cinemas Complex Letterkenny, Mount Errigal Hotel and the Value Centre, Letterkenny.

Every year the North 10k is first and foremost about the charities and in 2026 the proceeds are going to three very worthy causes in Autism Family Support Group, No Barriers Foundation and Alcohol Forum Donegal Branch” Mr Martin said. He praised the charities who had worked very well together on a range of additional fundraising initiatives that have substantially boosted the money raised on the actual day of the North West 10k. Representatives of the charities spoke about their delight at receiving cheques for €11,012.75 each – Lilianne Brandao (Letterkenny Autism Family Support Group), Johnny Loughrey (No Barriers Foundation) and Dr. Paul Armstrong (Alcohol Forum Ireland Donegal Branch).

Mr Martin also had a special word of thanks to Toni Forrester and the staff in the Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce.

“It takes a huge voluntary effort to host our charity event. First of all there is the North West 10k committee who all bring different skills in the pre-planning phase and then making sure everything goes to schedule on the day with safety of everyone paramount. We have a team of stewards and marshals who are loyal to the Northwest 10k and their experience is invaluable making the route as safe as possible for the participants. We are indebted to the Gardai who advise and support us on the day. I would like to thank Sgt. Eunan Walsh and his team for all their help. The Red Cross is with us every year and that is so important in the event that someone needs medical assistance” Mr Martin concluded.