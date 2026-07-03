Over half of vehicles fail NCT in Donegal during June

5,255 NCT tests were carried out in Donegal for the month of June.

51% of vehicles tested in Donegal failed their NCT last month.

In total, 2,299 vehicles were graded a major fail, while 385 were marked as dangerous.

A further 2,571 vehicles passed their test.

The majority of inspections took place in Letterkenny, where 2,340 vehicles were tested, with a pass rate of 47%.

In Donegal Town, 1,426 vehicles were tested, with a 50% pass rate, while Carndonagh saw 835 tests, also recording a 50% pass rate.

Derrybeg recorded 654 tests, and had the highest pass rate in the county at 54%.