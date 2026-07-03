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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Over half of vehicles fail NCT in Donegal during June

5,255 NCT tests were carried out in Donegal for the month of June.

51% of vehicles tested in Donegal failed their NCT last month.

In total, 2,299 vehicles were graded a major fail, while 385 were marked as dangerous.

A further 2,571 vehicles passed their test.

The majority of inspections took place in Letterkenny, where 2,340 vehicles were tested, with a pass rate of 47%.

In Donegal Town, 1,426 vehicles were tested, with a 50% pass rate, while Carndonagh saw 835 tests, also recording a 50% pass rate.

Derrybeg recorded 654 tests, and had the highest pass rate in the county at 54%.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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