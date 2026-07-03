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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Shels’ Chapman & Reading goalkeeper Norcott join Derry City

Derry City have confirmed that goalkeeper Tom Norcott has joined the club on loan from Reading until the end of the season.

The 21-year old finished the 2026 season on loan at Farnborough but has been on the ‘Royals’ books since 2023.

Norcott will go straight into the squad for City’s game at home to Waterford in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division tonight.

The Candy Stripes have also announced the signing of Ellis Chapman on a permanent deal from Shelbourne FC. The 25-year old midfielder has plenty of League of Ireland experience following spells at Tolka Park and previously at Sligo Rovers.
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