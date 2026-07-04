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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Calls for formal recognition of Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust founders


A Donegal Senator has called for formal recognition to be given to the founders of the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust for their work supporting grieving families.

Termon-born Senator Robbie Gallagher raised the issue in the Seanad this week as founders Colin and Eithne Bell prepare to step back from the organisation.

The trust was established in memory of their son Kevin, who died tragically in the United States.

Senator Gallagher said the couple have helped families through some of the darkest moments of their lives, and deserve to be formally commended for their contribution:

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