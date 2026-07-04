Draft Lifford – Stranorlar MD parking by-laws to go to public consultation

Members of Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District have agreed to put draft parking by-laws out to public consultation.

The proposals, which concentrate on Ballybofey, outline proposed restrictions, and charges on certain areas.

The proposals to be outlined in the public consultation were drawn up by Donegal County Council after discussions with gardai.

Four zones are proposed in determining how on street parking is governed.

The Red Zone offers parking at €1 an hour, with a maximum stay of two hours.

The Blue Zone also has a 1 an hour charge, but there is no time limit.

The Green Zone offers alternatives – You can park for €1 an hour, or opt for all day parking, at a cost of €4.

The Yellow Zone has no parking fees, but stays are limited to two hours.

The by-laws will also provide for parking permits on a monthly, six monthly or annual basis.

Map outlining the four paid car parks in Ballybofey