Finn Harps’ Special General Meeting rescheduled to Sunday, 19 July

Finn Harps have announced the Special General Meeting regarding the potential takeover by Filipino businessman Freddy Gonzalez, which was meant to take place tomorrow, has been postponed until Sunday the 19th of July.

Here is the club’s statement in full:

“Following a strong response from members and supporters, the Special General Meeting scheduled for Sunday 5 July has been rescheduled to Sunday 19 July at 4.00pm, which allows everyone time to get home for the FIFA World Cup Final at 8.00pm.

A large number of people contacted the club wishing to attend, but have not renewed their membership in time. To ensure the widest possible participation in this important decision, the board has decided to reschedule the meeting and reopen membership renewals until 5.00pm this Wednesday, 8 July. You can find further details here.

Formal notice of the meeting, including the full text of the resolutions, will be issued to all members later this week. The second, confirmatory meeting will take place on Sunday 2nd August, at 7.30pm.

We are keen to hear from anyone who holds a share in the club from pre-2000. A small number of shareholders on our register have not been in contact with the club in recent years, and as part of our preparations for the meeting, we are updating our records for completeness.

If you are a shareholder, please contact secretary@finnharps.ie and provide your name, share number, current address, telephone number and email address so that our records are up to date and we can keep you informed.

If a parent, grandparent or other relative held a share, or if you believe you may have inherited one, please get in touch, and we will help you check the register. Similarly, if you are aware of a relative, friend or neighbour who held a share and has since passed away, please notify the club so that we can update our records accordingly.

We thank everyone for their patience and look forward to seeing you on Sunday, 19 July at 4.00pm”.