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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Greer & Burns clinch victory in dramatic Loughgall Rally

Carryduff driver Jonathon Greer and Letterkenny co-driver Niall Burns have edged a dramatic Loughgall Rally this afternoon.

The pair, in a Toyota Yaris Rally 2, finished just 4.1 seconds ahead of Sam Moffett and Pierce O’Callaghan’s Hyundai i20.

Those two crews were separated by less than a second heading into the final stage.

Strabane’s Niall McGonigle and navigator Caolan McKenna finished third in their Volkswagon Polo GTi, a further 21.4 seconds behind winners Greer and Burns.

Here’s the overall top 10:

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