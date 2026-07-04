Inishowen Councillor expresses frustration following multiple water outages

An Inishowen Councillor has expressed his frustration following water outages in the South of the region yesterday.

Areas such as Buncrana, Newtowncunningham and Drumhaggart were impacted, leaving homes and businesses without water for most of the day.

Cllr Jack Murray says plans to extend the water main from the Eddie Fullerton Dam in the Illies to Letterkenny are an insult to the people of Inishowen, whose infrastructure continues to fail.

He says there should be no investment in extending that supply elsewhere until the people of Inishowen are guaranteed a consistent and dependable water service: