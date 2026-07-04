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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Letterkenny Tennis Club serving up a bright future: Inside the club’s exciting new plans

From L-R: Mark Gallagher, Gerry Clarke, Graham Donaghy & Antoinette O’Keaney

With Wimbledon once again capturing the imagination of tennis fans across the world, there’s plenty happening a little closer to home too as Letterkenny Tennis Club continues to grow from strength to strength.

In recent years, the club has added a state-of-the-art clay court to its facilities, and now, after securing planning permission for a new dome to cover it, members will soon be able to enjoy the surface without worrying about the elements.

With the clay court, alongside the four polymeric courts, the club is becoming a major hub for tennis in the northwest, hosting national junior, senior and masters championships while also offering internal leagues, social nights and junior summer camps.

To find out more about what’s happening at the club and why tennis really is a sport for everyone, Highland’s Mark Gallagher sat down with club chairman Antoinette O’Keaney, Senior Captain Graham Donaghy and Development Officer Gerry Clarke…

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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