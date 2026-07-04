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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Man arrested following several dangerous driving incidents in Donegal

A man has been arrested following several dangerous driving incidents in Donegal on Thursday.

A black Mazda was first spotted in the area of Upper Main Street in Donegal Town at around 6.20pm.

It then travelled onwards to Lough Eske Road, Gortloskey, Drumeenagh, Spierstown, the main N15/Ballybofey Road, Finnabanes, Mullanalamphry, Leghowney, Moyne and Bridgetown.

A man in his 40s was subsequently arrested.

Gardaí are asking anyone who may have travelled in any of those areas with a dash-cam between 6.20pm and 7pm on Thursday evening to make the footage available to investigating Gardaí, who can be contacted at Gardaí in Donegal Town on 074 9740190 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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