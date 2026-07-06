Community Finance Ireland says every €1 invested in community groups delivers a social value of €4.63

A charity and social finance lender says an analysis of its figures shows that every euro it invested in 2025 delivered a social value of €4.63.

Community Finance Ireland says this finding underscores the significant and measurable benefits of community investment.

The group has supported a range of community and volunteer-led initiatives in Co. Donegal.

CEO Donal Traynor says with the support of social finance, local groups are able to make significant strides forward and invest in enhancements, projects and initiatives that would not otherwise be possible…………………….

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Release in full –

Monday, 6th July 2026: Charity and social finance lender Community Finance Ireland has announced the results of its latest Social Return on Investment (SROI) analysis, revealing that the organisation delivered a social value of €4.63 for every €1 invested in 2025. This finding underscores the significant and measurable impact of Community Finance Ireland’s work at grassroots level with volunteer-led community organisations, clubs, charities and social enterprises in local communities in Co. Donegal and across the island.

Community Finance Ireland is a charity and social enterprise that provides loans exclusively to other third-sector organisations such as community groups, charities, sports clubs and social enterprises on an all-island basis, and as a non-profit, it does finance differently. Instead of profit-driven interest, CFI has created a model rooted in community support, where every repayment helps another volunteer-led organisation take their next step in delivering impact for their community. Through its social finance lending, Community Finance Ireland has supported a range of community and volunteer-led initiatives in Co. Donegal, including Letterkenny Rovers.

Social value captures the real difference an investment makes to people’s lives and communities, reflecting the wider social, economic and environmental benefits created beyond financial return. The report, carried out by Rose Regeneration, highlights significant positive social impacts under a variety of metrics:

Helping improve the health & wellbeing of local people and communities

Promoting increased social connection engagement among people

Supporting economic growth with small businesses and social enterprises

Facilitating improved learning and training opportunities for people

It also highlights how Community Finance Ireland’s support at a local level in 2025 has delivered against a number of significant impacts when measured against the UN Sustainable Development Goals. These include good health & wellbeing; industry; innovation & infrastructure; decent work & economic growth; peace, justice & strong institutions; climate action and sustainable cities & communities.

The Rose Regeneration report was developed in close collaboration with Community Finance Ireland, drawing on desk research, stakeholder interviews with supported organisations in 2025, and the Social Value Engine – an established tool used by over 150 organisations across Ireland to measure and quantify social impact.

Commenting on the launch of the new Social Value Analysis Report, Dónal Traynor, CEO of Community Finance Ireland says, “Delivering a social value of €4.63 for every €1 invested is a clear demonstration of the real difference Community Finance Ireland is making in communities across the island. The results of this analysis reflect what we consistently hear from our clients, which is that, with the support of social finance, they are able to make significant strides forward and invest in enhancements, projects and initiatives that would not otherwise be possible. We are proud to have a presence in every community on this island and look forward to continuing this work where it is needed most.”

Conor McGale of Rose Regeneration, who conducted this analysis, says, “The social value return on investment tells a powerful story about the tangible difference CFI is making in communities across the island. It provides a robust way of capturing real quality of life impacts across a range of measures, from health and wellbeing to social connection, economic growth, and access to learning and training. That CFI continues to deliver results of this scale is a significant achievement. It speaks not only to the clear and ongoing need for social finance, but also to the drive, ambition and commitment of volunteer-led organisations working to turn their vision for their communities into reality.”

To read Community Finance Ireland’s full 2025 Social Value Analysis, visit www. communityfinanceireland.com/ socialvalue. If you would like to learn about how a loan from Community Finance Ireland could help move your next community project, contact your local CFI representative at hello@communityfinanceireland. com.