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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Donegal RNLI make waves at sold-out Croke Park

A group of RNLI volunteers from Donegal were at a sold-out Croke Park on Saturday to help raise awareness of water safety.

Volunteers from Bundoran, Arranmore and Lough Swilly RNLI took part in the premiere of a new Float to Live safety film.

The campaign is the latest joint initiative between the RNLI and the GAA, and also includes water safety talks and educational workshops for clubs across the country.

As the summer season gets underway, Bundoran RNLI navigator and RNLI Water Safety Education Manager Finn Mullen has this advice for anyone heading to the water:

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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