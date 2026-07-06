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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Garda appeal for information into death of Aaron Friel

Tributes are being paid to a man in his 20s from Buncrana who died in a road crash in Inishowen at the weekend.

Aaron Friel, from Buncrana, lost his life when the car he was travelling in collided with another vehicle at Kinnego Cross shortly before 9.10 on Saturday night.

Three other people were injured in the collision and are being treated in hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

A Garda Investigation is ongoing and Inspector Jonathan Sweeney made this appeal for information on today’s Greg Hughes Show:

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