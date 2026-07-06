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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Main Evening News, Sport, and Obituary Notices – Monday, July 6th

Main Evening News, Sport, and Obituary Notices – Monday, July 6th:

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Three injured in three-vehicle crash near Omagh

6 July 2026
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Main Evening News, Sport, and Obituary Notices – Monday, July 6th

6 July 2026
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Donegal man jailed for seven years for rape and attempted rape of two sisters

6 July 2026
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Met Éireann issue advisory to Donegal for warm temperatures

6 July 2026
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Three injured in three-vehicle crash near Omagh

6 July 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, and Obituary Notices – Monday, July 6th

6 July 2026
court-768x644
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Donegal man jailed for seven years for rape and attempted rape of two sisters

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Met Éireann issue advisory to Donegal for warm temperatures

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O’Neill promotes North West collaboration on Letterkenny visit

6 July 2026
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PSNI at the scene of serious crash in Omagh

6 July 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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