Man arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences in Derry

A man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of drug-related offences in Derry after police seized suspected Class A and Class B drugs this morning.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A and Class B controlled drugs, and being concerned in the supply of both Class A and Class B drugs.

The suspected drugs were recovered from an address in the Cityside area after officers from the Local Response Policing Team and the Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Policing Team responded to a call at around 7.10 this morning.

Police also seized drug-related paraphernalia and a number of electronic devices as part of their enquiries.

The man remains in police custody.