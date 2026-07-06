Murray urges people to complain to Uisce Eireann about water supplies in South Inishowen

An Inishowen councillor is urging local people to contact Uisce Eireann to express their dissatisfaction about the most recent disruption to supplies in the south Inishowen area.

Cllr Jack Murray says some people are now without water for a third day after a reservoir problem over the weekend which followed a burst water main in the area on Friday.

He says it’s important people make their feelings known……….

Uisce Eireann say it expects the reservoir works to be completed by 2 o’clock this afternoon.