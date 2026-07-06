Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Murray urges people to complain to Uisce Eireann about water supplies in South Inishowen

An Inishowen councillor is urging local people to contact Uisce Eireann to express their dissatisfaction about the most recent disruption to supplies in the south Inishowen area.

Cllr Jack Murray says some people are now without water for a third day after a reservoir problem over the weekend which followed a burst water main in the area on Friday.

He says it’s important people make their feelings known……….

Uisce Eireann say it expects the reservoir works to be completed by 2 o’clock this afternoon.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

rory festival 2
News, Top Stories

Rory Gallagher Festival committee remains determined to save the event

6 July 2026
irish-water-workers (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Murray urges people to complain to Uisce Eireann about water supplies in South Inishowen

6 July 2026
siptu2017
News, Top Stories

Siptu to ballot 80,000 public service workers as national pay agreement expires

6 July 2026
Magheraboy Bridge
News, Audio, Top Stories

Recent storm highlights need for works on Magheraboy Bridge – Doherty

6 July 2026
Advertisement

Related News

rory festival 2
News, Top Stories

Rory Gallagher Festival committee remains determined to save the event

6 July 2026
irish-water-workers (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Murray urges people to complain to Uisce Eireann about water supplies in South Inishowen

6 July 2026
siptu2017
News, Top Stories

Siptu to ballot 80,000 public service workers as national pay agreement expires

6 July 2026
Magheraboy Bridge
News, Audio, Top Stories

Recent storm highlights need for works on Magheraboy Bridge – Doherty

6 July 2026
Road-Closed-Diversion
News

Road resurfacing works on the Meenaclady Road commencing today

6 July 2026
malin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concerns raised over effectiveness of ‘No Entry’ sign in Malin Town’s new one-way system

6 July 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube