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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

New campaign to recognise ‘No Wait’ Cards in Ireland

A campaign to recognise a bathroom access card will hold a day of awareness this Thursday.

The No Wait Card, seeks to allow those with bowel or bladder conditions or spinal injury to use private bathrooms in public places such as shops.

No Wait Card Ireland are asking people to share stories of being denied access to facilities as a way to raise awareness of the issue.

On today’s Greg Hughes Show, Maria Crowe, founder of No Wait Card Ireland explained the positive impact a recognised card could have:

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
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