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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

O’Neill promotes North West collaboration on Letterkenny visit


The North’s First Minister was in Letterkenny today to meet with education and business leaders.

Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill was joined by several party colleagues as part of a series on engagements with the Derry Chamber which aim to strengthen collaboration in the North West.

Speaking at the event Ms O’Neill said: ‘The North West has enormous potential, and partnership is the key to unlocking it.’

Continuing she highlighted the benefits of cross-border collaboration through projects in healthcare, education, connectivity and Shared Island investment.

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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