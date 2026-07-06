Recent storm highlights need for works on Magheraboy Bridge – Doherty

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council says the recent lightening storm was enthralling to watch, but raised a number of safety issues, particularly for people whose homes were flooded during previous storms.

Cllr Gary Doherty told a Lifford Stranorlar MD meeting this week he’s particularly concerned about the area around Magheraboy Bridge, which flooded during a storm four years ago.

Cllr Doherty says the torrential rain brought back the memories of 2022 to people in the area, and highlights the fact that the issue still hasn’t been addressed by the council…………………..