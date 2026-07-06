Rory Gallagher Festival committee remains determined to save the event

A GoFundMe page established two weeks ago to support the Rory Gallagher Tribute Festival in Ballyshannon has now raised over €44,000.

The festival organisers say due to the devastating collapse of a former ticket provider, the festival was stripped of €283,000 in vital ticket revenues.

They are fighting this in the courts, they say, but legal battles take time which the festival simply does not have.

In an update on the GoFundMe page, the festival committee says the kindness, generosity and messages of encouragement from all over the world have reminded them how much the Rory Gallagher International Festival means to people, and every donation, every share and every word of support has strengthened their resolve.

They say they continue to pursue every available legal avenue through the Irish High Court liquidation process in an effort to recover the funds owed to the Festival, while at the same time, they remain determined to secure the Festival’s future through a range of fundraising initiatives and the incredible support of the global Rory Gallagher family.

The road ahead is challenging, they say, but they remain determined, optimistic and committed to ensuring that the music continues.

You can access the GoFundMe page HERE