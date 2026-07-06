Senior NUJ official urges killer of Lyra McKee to come forwared

The Assistant General Secretary of the NUJ is calling on the gunman responsible for the murder of Lyra McKee to come forward.

On Friday, three men were found not guilty of her murder in Derry in April 2019. Lyra, a journalist, was hit by a bullet as she covered rioting in the Creggan.

The New IRA later said it had fired the shot, describing Lyra’s death as an accident.

However, Seamus Dooley says its significant that the judge in the case emphatically stated it was murder.

He says given the attitude of some of those in the court on Friday, its hard to be optimistic…………….

You can listen to that full discussion here –