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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Siptu to ballot 80,000 public service workers as national pay agreement expires

More than 80,000 SIPTU public service members are to be balloted on industrial action following what the union says is the Government’s failure to begin meaningful pay talks.

The previous public service pay agreement expired at the end of June.

SIPTU says the continuing cost-of-living crisis has eroded workers’ pay and claims key commitments from the last deal, remain outstanding.

Ballots involving health, local authority and education workers will take place over the coming weeks, as the union calls on the Government to begin negotiations immediately.

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