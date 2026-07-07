Closing date looms for objections to be made to Ten-T plans and CPO document

Landowners at a recent IFA meeting in Letterkenny were told the Ten T Roads scheme will impact 475 property owners, and involve the compulsory purchase of 1,470 acres of land by Donegal County Council in association with Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

Donegal IFA Chair Joe Sweeney said the impact of the roads project on farmers and landowners will be significant, and it’s important that they get advice from the experts working with the IFA locally.

Donegal County Council submitted its planning application and CPO details on May 14th, and the deadline for submitting objections is this Thursday, July 10th.

Joe Sweeney says it’s vital that landowners who haven’t yet engaged do so as quickly as possible……….

IFA statement –

IFA Meeting on Ten T Road Project in Donegal

Landowners at a recent IFA meeting in Letterkenny on the Ten T Roads scheme

heard that the project would impact 475 property owners and involve the compulsory

purchase of 1,470 acres of land by Donegal County Council in association with

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

Donegal IFA Chair Joe Sweeney said the impact of the roads project on farmers and

landowners will be significant and IFA had organised the meeting to help and support

affected landowners.

“This is extremely stressful and difficult for the landowners and their families. IFA has

met with senior engineers and officials in Donegal County Council and highlighted

the concerns farmers have.”

IFA has a roads agreement with TII in place, designed to ensure that farmers and

landowners are treated fairly and properly under the CPO compensation process.

Richard Rea, Agricultural Consultant, made a detailed presentation to the meeting

covering all aspects of a compensation claim. He also highlighted areas of difficulty

and problems that can arise on road projects, including access, fencing, services,

drainage, and legal issues related to land ownership, family issues, and taxation.

IFA Infrastructure Project Team Chair Paul O’Brien told the meeting the IFA had

negotiated a new and updated Roads Agreement with TII back in 2023, which runs

to Dec 31 st , 2027.

“It is essential that Donegal landowners on the Ten T project have the benefits of the

IFA/TII agreement, which covers all essential aspects of the CPO and their

compensation claim, as well as an additional goodwill payment of €6,500 per acre”.

Kevin Kinsella, advisor to the IFA on infrastructure matters, told the meeting that

Donegal County Council has outlined that the three sections of the Ten T roads

project total 63km and will affect 475 property owners, involving 1,470 acres of land.

In addition, he said it will require acquiring 34 residences, five vacant properties, and

four commercial properties.

He advised the meeting that the benefits of the IFA/TII agreement are considerable,

enabling landowners to have compensation assessed based on the value of the land

and injurious affection, including damage to the viability of the farm business,

severance, and disturbance. In addition, he said the value of the land is assessed at

its open market value, with reference to and comparison with the actual size,

location, and quality of the land parcels.

Additional items in the IFA/TII agreement include the replacement of farm buildings

on a new-for-old basis and an additional goodwill/cooperation payment of €6,500 per

acre.



Donegal County Council has submitted its planning application and CPO on May

14 th , and the deadline for submitting objections is this Thurs, July 10 th .