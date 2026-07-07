Commercial Court hearing to consider ‘crucial element’ of Coleman Legal’s defective blocks case

The Commercial Court has fixed hearing dates later this month in the long-running Defective Blocks legal case led by Coleman Legal, with Defective Blocks Ireland describing it as an important step towards breaking the delays that have stalled a critical element of the case.

Justice Eileen Roberts expressed concern that procedural motions relating to expert testing have been before the court for too long, and fixed a two-day hearing for July 21st and 22nd to determine the outstanding motions concerning the testing of rock samples taken from a Quarry in Donegal

During the hearing, John Gordon SC, representing the homeowners, told the Court that the dispute centres on a single but crucial issue.

He said experts at the Danish Technological Institute (DTI), who are carrying out independent testing of quarry samples, have been unable to complete their work because they have been waiting for eight to nine months for the National Standards Authority of Ireland’s expert to provide a clear methodology for a specialised element of the testing process.

Mr Gordon told the Court that without this methodology, the testing process has reached an impasse, preventing experts from completing work that is essential to proving the source of the defective building materials, and his issue has become a significant obstacle to progressing the litigation.

He further told the Court that repeated meetings between experts over many months had failed to resolve the problem because the requested methodology had still not been produced.

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DBI statement in full –

High Court Moves to End Delays in Defective Blocks Litigation as Judge Fixes Hearing Dates

Dublin, July 7th – Defective Blocks Ireland (DBI) has welcomed a decision by the Commercial Court

yesterday to fix hearing dates later this month in the long-running Defective Blocks legal case led by

Coleman Legal, describing it as an important step towards breaking the delays that have stalled a critical

element of the case.

At yesterday’s hearing Justice Eileen Roberts, expressed her concern that procedural motions relating to

expert testing had been before the Commercial Court for too long and indicated that the legal case now

requires greater focus and progress.

The Judge fixed a two-day hearing for 21 and 22 July to determine the outstanding motions concerning

the testing of rock samples taken from Gransha Quarry, material which is central to establishing the

cause of the deterioration of thousands of defective homes in Donegal.

Ms Justice Roberts acknowledged that the motions had been "bouncing around" for too long and made

clear that she did not want the litigation to continue drifting without resolution. In allocating hearing

dates, Ms Justice Roberts stated that if the Court did not intervene, the matter would simply "trundle

on", adding that it was important that at least some of the outstanding issues were now resolved.

During the hearing, John Gordon SC, representing the homeowners, told the Court that the dispute

centres on a single but crucial issue.

He said experts at the Danish Technological Institute (DTI), who are carrying out independent testing of

quarry samples, have been unable to complete their work because they have been waiting for eight to

nine months for the National Standards Authority of Ireland's expert to provide a clear methodology for

a specialised element of the testing process.

Mr Gordon told the Court that without this methodology, the testing process has reached an impasse,

preventing experts from completing work that is essential to proving the source of the defective building

materials. He argued that this issue has become a significant obstacle to progressing the litigation.

Mr Gordon also rejected suggestions that disagreements over testing protocols were responsible for the

delays. He described that argument as "a total red herring", maintaining that the central issue remains

the failure to provide the methodology requested by DTI. He further told the Court that repeated

meetings between experts over many months had failed to resolve the problem because the requested

methodology had still not been produced.