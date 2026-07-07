First and Deputy First Minister visit Derry

The North’s First and Deputy Ministers have visited Derry to see the vital work underway across regeneration, economic growth and community care.

The visit began at Meenan Square, where they marked the start of construction on the landmark regeneration scheme there.

They also also met business leaders at Derry Chamber of Commerce to discuss opportunities to strengthen the regional economy through investment, skills and infrastructure, before visiting the Foyle Hospice.

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Pics Above – First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly pictured with Charles Lamberton, Director of Meenan Square Development, Liam Hannaway Chairperson, Apex Housing Association and Caroline Hendron, Connolly and Fee Limited at the sod cutting ceremony at Meenan Square in Derry

Below 1 First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly are pictured with Anna Doherty, CEO of the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce and Chamber Board members Steven Lindsay (President), Andrew Fleming and Clare McGee.

Release in full –

07 July 2026

First Minister and deputy First Minister highlight regeneration, economic growth and community care during North West visit

First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly have visited Derry/Londonderry to see the vital work underway across regeneration, economic growth and community care.

The visit began at Meenan Square, where they marked the start of construction on the landmark regeneration scheme supported with £13million through The Executive Office’s Urban Villages Initiative, which will deliver new homes, community facilities, commercial space and a revitalised public square.

The First Minister and deputy First Minister also met business leaders at Derry Chamber of Commerce to discuss opportunities to strengthen the regional economy through investment, skills and infrastructure, before visiting Foyle Hospice to meet staff and volunteers delivering palliative, day therapy and bereavement services to patients and families across the Western Trust.

Speaking during the visit, First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “The North West is a region full of ambition and talent and it is inspiring to see that reflected in the projects, businesses and people shaping its future. From the £13 million regeneration of Meenan Square which will create jobs and provide a vibrant shared space, to businesses driving economic growth with the support of Derry Chamber of Commerce and the outstanding care provided everyday by Foyle Hospice. Today’s visits show the difference that partnership, care and sustained investment can make to people’s lives.

“As an Executive, we are committed to supporting inclusive growth, strengthening our communities and ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to thrive. Derry has enormous potential, and we will continue to back investment that delivers jobs, supports communities here and helps the city and wider North West realise that potential.”

deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said: “Today’s sod-cutting ceremony at Meenan Square marks an important milestone in its regeneration, the investment through the Urban Villages Initiative is going to create a vibrant, welcoming and shared space.

“The North West continues to demonstrate its immense potential as a region of innovation, opportunity and community strength and I welcomed the opportunity to meet with local business leaders whose resilience and ambition are helping to drive economic growth, create jobs and attract investment. These businesses play a vital role in shaping a prosperous future for the area and for Northern Ireland.

“It was a real privilege to be able to visit Foyle Hospice while in the North West, meeting the dedicated staff who provide exceptional care and support to patients and families during the most challenging times. Their work is truly invaluable, it is such an important service for people and families that they provide.”

Liam Hannaway, Chairperson of Apex Housing Association, said: “It was a pleasure to have the First Minister and deputy First Minister at Meenan Square today to mark what is a hugely significant and exciting milestone for a project shaped by years of engagement, collaboration and determination. We are proud to be playing a key role in delivering new homes and community infrastructure that will serve local families for generations to come.”

Anna Doherty, Chief Executive of the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce, said: “We welcomed the opportunity to meet with the First Minister and deputy First Minister to discuss the priorities that matter most to our local business community and the wider North West region, from Magee campus expansion to challenges facing cross-border workers and ensuring the North West has the economic conditions to succeed.

“We look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with Ministers and officials to ensure the North West remains at the heart of our government’s future policies and ambitions.”

First and Deputy First Ministers with staff and trustees at the Foyle Hospice