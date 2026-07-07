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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Gardai investigate Churchill hit and run

Gardaí are investigating a road traffic collision in the area of Keeloges, Churchill on Monday June 22nd.

At approximately 9.30pm, a lowered black BMW with a partial registration number of ’07 C’ and with tinted windows struck a parked vehicle along the roadside in that
area around that time. The BMW then also struck a pedestrian before leaving the area at speed in the direction of the Letterkenny and the Glenswilly GAA grounds.

The pedestrian did not sustain any injuries, but damage was caused to the parked vehicle. Gardai are appealing to to anyone who may have travelled in the Keeloges area of Churchill or the
surrounding areas with a dash-cam between 9pm and 10pm on that date to make the footage available to them.

If anyone observed the BMW in question in the area on that date or if they have any relevant information, we ask them to contact Milford Gardaí on 074-9153060.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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