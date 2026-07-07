Gardai renew appeal for information about fatal collision near Buncrana

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information about the fatal collision at Kinnego Crossroads, Ballymagan on Saturday evening last.

The two car collision occurred shortly before 9.10.

21 year old driver Aaron Friel was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An adult male passenger in his 20’s in the first car was brought to Letterkenny University Hospital, as was the male driver and a female passenger in the second car, both aged in their late teens. In all three cases, their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward, and they are also anxious to hear from anyone with camera footage (including dash-cam) that were travelling near Kinnego Crossroads, Ballymagan, between 8.30pm and 9.15pm on Saturday July 4th.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on (074) 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.