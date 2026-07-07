Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Lyra McKee’s sister says the family’s quest for justice continues

The sister of murdered journalist Lyra McKee has repeated here pledge that the family will leave no stone unturned in their quest for justice.

On Friday, three men were found not guilty of her murder in Derry in April 2019. Lyra, a journalist, was hit by a bullet as she covered rioting in the Creggan.

On today’s Greg Hughes Show, Nicola McKee Corner called for an end to what she called the culture of silence in Northern Ireland, saying almost 30 years after the Good Friday Agreement, people should not still mistrust the police and fear paramilitaries.……….

 

You can listen to that full discussion here –

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show | Tuesday | 07/07/2026

7 July 2026
letterkenny garda station
News

Gardai investigate attempted car theft at Meadowbank, Letterkenny

7 July 2026
roads policing
News, Top Stories

Gardai renew appeal for information about fatal collision near Buncrana

7 July 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigate Churchill hit and run

7 July 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show | Tuesday | 07/07/2026

7 July 2026
letterkenny garda station
News

Gardai investigate attempted car theft at Meadowbank, Letterkenny

7 July 2026
roads policing
News, Top Stories

Gardai renew appeal for information about fatal collision near Buncrana

7 July 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigate Churchill hit and run

7 July 2026
lyra-mckee-journalist
News, Audio, Top Stories

Lyra McKee’s sister says the family’s quest for justice continues

7 July 2026
Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann says most homes affected by Burnfoot outage have their water back

7 July 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube