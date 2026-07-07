Lyra McKee’s sister says the family’s quest for justice continues

The sister of murdered journalist Lyra McKee has repeated here pledge that the family will leave no stone unturned in their quest for justice.

On Friday, three men were found not guilty of her murder in Derry in April 2019. Lyra, a journalist, was hit by a bullet as she covered rioting in the Creggan.

On today’s Greg Hughes Show, Nicola McKee Corner called for an end to what she called the culture of silence in Northern Ireland, saying almost 30 years after the Good Friday Agreement, people should not still mistrust the police and fear paramilitaries.……….

You can listen to that full discussion here –