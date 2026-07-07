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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

New scholarship to help council staff strengthen their Irish

 

A new initiative to strengthen Irish Language skills among staff of Donegal County Council has been established.

To ensure the council meets its obligations set out in the Official Languages Act 2021, the Irish Language Scholarship Scheme was made available to staff.

Sucessful applicants to the scheme will now undertake week long courses in different areas of Donegal’s Gaeltacht.

Leas-Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Terry Crossan helped present the scholarships today.

He says it is hugely important that people can engage with their council through Irish:

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