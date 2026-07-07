NI Mother and Baby Home report finds number of women affected was underestimated

A new report’s found around 2,000 more women were admitted to mother and baby homes in Northern Ireland than previously thought.

An independent panel now puts the figure at over 12,000.

It’s been looking in more depth into the institutions where many unmarried woman faced mistreatment between the 1920s and 90s – and were forced to give up their children for adoption.

The report makes a series of recommendations which will help to inform a future public inquiry.

Paul was taken from his Derry mother when he was just 18 days old…………….

The report can be accessed HERE