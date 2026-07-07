Public urged not to interfere with lifesaving ring buoys

The public is being reminded that ring buoys are vital pieces of lifesaving equipment and should never be interfered with.

People are being asked to notify An Garda Síochána or Water Safety Ireland if they notice a ring buoy missing from its stand, damaged, or being misused or stolen.

The warning comes amid ongoing concerns over incidents involving lifesaving equipment at waterways and coastal areas.

People are also being reminded that if they see someone in difficulty in or near the water, they should dial 112 or 999 and ask for the Coast Guard.