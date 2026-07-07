Uisce Eireann says most homes affected by Burnfoot outage have their water back

Uisce Eireann says water has been restored to the majority of customers following an outage in the Burnfoot area.

40 of the 50 affected customers in the Brea Road, Garvary and Gortcormican areas have their water back, with crews on site this morning working to restore water supply to the remaining ten homes on Inch Island.

An alternative water supply is available at Food Guru fast-food takeaway in Burnfoot. The tanker will remain in place until all customers have their normal water supply restored.

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Update: Tuesday, 7 July 2026: Uisce Éireann is pleased to confirm that the majority of homes affected by an outage in the Burnfoot area have a full water supply this morning.

Following an intensive repair effort, supply was restored to approximately 40 of the 50 affected customers in the Brea Road, Garvary and Gortcormican areas last night.

Crews remain on site this morning and continue to work to restore water supply to the remaining ten homes on Inch Island.

An alternative water supply is available at Food Guru fast-food takeaway in Burnfoot. The tanker will remain in place until all customers have their normal water supply restored. Customers are reminded to use their own containers and boil the water before use.

Uisce Éireann’s Damien O’Sullivan thanked the Burnfoot, Buncrana and wider communities for their patience and support throughout the outage in recent days and assured those continuing to experience a disruption to supply that crews are making every effort to return water as soon as possible.

“We know how disruptive it is to be without water, and we would like to thank the Burnfoot, Buncrana and surrounding communities for the patience and support they have shown throughout this incident. Our crews continue to work tirelessly to complete the repairs and restore supply to all those affected.”

Once repairs are completed, it may take a number of hours for the water supply to return to all properties, particularly for customers at the end of the network or on higher ground, as the system gradually recharges.

Customers can contact Uisce Éireann’s customer care team 24/7 on 1800 278 278 should they have any queries.