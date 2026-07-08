Derry City edging closer to Brandywell ownership

Derry City may have taken a step closer to becoming owners of the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

The stadium is owned by Derry City and Strabane District Council with the club having a licence to use the stadium facilities.

On Tuesday councillors agreed in principle to sell the stadium to Derry City Football Club.

Despite the agreement, concerns have been raised about the lack of engagement with other groups that use the stadium which include Irish League Championship Institute and The Brandywell Greyhound Racing Company.

Just last month a new grass-hybrid surface was installed replacing the 3g pitch.

The council will now engage with all stakeholders before the next stage.