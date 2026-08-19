Emergency services at the scene of Derry fire

Police are currently at the scene of a fire in Derry.
They are assisting the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service in the the Bloomfield Park area.
Members of the public are advised to please avoid the area at this time.
Police are currently at the scene of a fire in Derry.
They are assisting the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service in the the Bloomfield Park area.
Members of the public are advised to please avoid the area at this time.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland