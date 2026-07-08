Donegal Half Marathon Committee presents €2,000 to special schools

The Donegal Half Marathon Committee has presented two local special schools in Letterkenny with a total of €2,000 raised through the 2025 event.

Committee members visited Little Angels Special School at Knocknamona and St. Bernadette’s Special School on College Farm Road to present €1,000 cheques to school principals Ailbhe Dunne and John Haran.

The Donegal Half Marathon Committee has presented a total of €18,000 to nine charities and organisations over the last six years.

According to Donegal Half Marathon Ambassador, Danny McDaid, this is a tradition that the organising committee is keen to continue.

“The Donegal Half Marathon was first held in 2014 and it’s great to see how it has grown to become one of the biggest races in the North West. It was set up as the people’s marathon, with the emphasis on making it a community event accessible to all, and the reintroduction of the relay section last year has certainly helped in that regard,” the double Olympian commented.

“The organising committee is delighted to be in a position to present local charities and organisations with proceeds raised through the staging of the annual event. The Donegal Half Marathon is always so well supported by the community, and this is our way of recognising that and giving something back.

“Last year the Donegal Half Marathon attracted a record entry, with 1,400 signing up to take part. We are hoping that the 2026 event will attract a similar entry,” he added.

The 2026 Donegal Half Marathon will take place in Letterkenny on Sunday, August 30th, starting at the earlier time of 9 am.

To register, follow the link below:

https://eventmaster.ie/event/jq1QHE0TBz