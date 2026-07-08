Donegal live register decrease amid national climb

Decreases were recorded across all but two Social Welfare Offices in June compared to a year prior.

The total number of people on the live register in the county fell by 3%.

This is despite a national increase of people on the live register during last month.

The sharpest monthly falls were recorded in Donegal and Killybegs, where the Live Register dropped by 9.6%, leaving 441 and 391 people signing on respectively.

Ballybofey recorded a 7.9% decrease, with 910 people on the register.

Dungloe saw a 4.8% fall to 773, while Ballyshannon and Dunfanaghy recorded decreases of 4% and 3.3% respectively.

The only increases compared with June 2025 were in Letterkenny, where the register rose by one person to 2,185, and Buncrana, where it increased by 1.7% from 1,411 to 1,436.