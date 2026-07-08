Football tournament one of many highlights in big weekend for Inishbofin Island

This weekend sees a two day festival on the island of Inishbofin, just two miles off the coast off north-west Donegal.

The annual event has many attractions and the island’s population swells as visitors disembark off the ferry from Magheroarty.

One of the highlights is a soccer tournament played at the highest point of the small island, on what is coincidentally probably its flattest part.

Glenea United’s Joe Coll, who has strong Inishbofin links, is one of the organisers.

He’s been speaking with Chris Ashmore about the event and also recalls his time when, as a highly rated teenage goalkeeper, he spent two years at Old Trafford as an apprentice – a far cry from the wilds of Inishbofin…