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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Gortahork student among recipients of HSE scholarship

Scéim Scoláireachta Gaeltachta

A student from Gortahork is among the recipients of this year’s Gaeltacht Scholarship Scheme.

Éilis Ní Ruiséil, is currently studying Medicine at the University of Limerick.

The scholarship scheme, which has been running for more than 20 years, is a partnership between Údarás na Gaeltachta and the HSE. It supports Gaeltacht students studying health-related courses.

The initiative aims to encourage more Irish-speaking healthcare professionals to build their careers in Gaeltacht communities, helping to improve access to health services through Irish.

Údarás na Gaeltachta says the scheme also supports its objective of strengthening Irish as the main community language of the Gaeltacht.

Successful applicants receive a scholarship worth €4,000 a year during years two to four of their course.

To qualify, applicants must be fluent Irish speakers, be from the Gaeltacht, and be enrolled in an eligible health-related course.

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