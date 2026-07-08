Mac Lochlainn criticises Government over ‘Unity Bill’ stance

The Government has said it will not support Sinn Féin’s bill calling for planning to begin for Irish unity.

Speaking in the Dáil, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the proposal would “do little to achieve its objective” and would commit to “an approach which has failed repeatedly for the past 100 years.”

He said the bill would distract from what he described as the urgent work needed before any constructive discussion on constitutional change can take place.

Donegal Sinn Féin TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn criticised the Government’s response and urged the Taoiseach to begin planning for Irish unity: