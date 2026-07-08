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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Mullooly raises Care Champions concerns at EU Parliament

A Midlands North West MEP has raised the concerns of the Care Champions group at the European Parliament.

Care Champions is campaigning for a public inquiry into the treatment of vulnerable adults during the Covid-19 pandemic, with a particular focus on those living in care facilities.

MEP Ciaran Mullooly says the current evaluation of the pandemic does not go far enough and believes there should be a public forum where questions can be put to those responsible.

He says if the Irish Government does not provide such a platform, he will continue to pursue the issue at European level:

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