Mullooly raises Care Champions concerns at EU Parliament

A Midlands North West MEP has raised the concerns of the Care Champions group at the European Parliament.

Care Champions is campaigning for a public inquiry into the treatment of vulnerable adults during the Covid-19 pandemic, with a particular focus on those living in care facilities.

MEP Ciaran Mullooly says the current evaluation of the pandemic does not go far enough and believes there should be a public forum where questions can be put to those responsible.

He says if the Irish Government does not provide such a platform, he will continue to pursue the issue at European level: