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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

North West Breast Cancer Ball postponed for 2026

The North West Breast Cancer Ball will not take place this year.

The organising committee has announced that the event has been postponed following careful consideration.

The committee says the decision was not taken lightly and comes during a period of transition for both the organising team and the Breast Unit.

It says the announcement has been made now to give early notice to the venue, sponsors, entertainers, guest speakers and everyone involved in the event.

The committee has stressed that this is a postponement, not a farewell, and says it looks forward to the Ball’s return and sharing future plans in due course.

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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