North West projects included in €18.9bn EirGrid investment



EirGrid has received regulatory approval for an €18.9 billion investment programme to upgrade Ireland’s electricity grid up to 2030.

The electricity grid operator says it has identified 29 major projects as part of the strategy, including its “Powering Up the North West” programme.

The investment aims to strengthen the network and enable the connection of more renewable energy to the grid.

The programme will include two new 220 kilovolt transmission circuits across Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim and Roscommon.